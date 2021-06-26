A deed first drawn up 26 years ago is continuing to be problematic for county officials.
The public buildings committee of the Hawkins County Commission met Tuesday to discuss the issue of property first obtained by the county in 1958 and later given to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital in order to build a hospital. That quitclaim deed included a reversionary clause that the approximately 10-acre parcel would revert to the county if it ever ceased to be used for anything other than a hospital, or was sold to anyone else. That deed is dated 1995.
A hospital was then built, and sold in 2000 to Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
In 2000 Wellmont Health System also committed $6 million to build a medical office building on the property.
That building was erected in 2007. Dr. Sachdev, the current lessor of the building, is now seeking to sell his lease and has asked the commission to revoke its reversionary clause, saying through his attorney that the clause impedes his ability to sell the lease.
In the public buildings meeting Tuesday, attorney Joel Conkin, representing Dr. Ranjan Sachdev, referred to it as a “cloud on the title.”
It should be noted that Dr. Sachdev is not attempting to sell the land on which the medical office building sits, but the lease (and presumably any existing debt) on the building itself. He has no right to the land itself, which is still owned by Wellmont, which has now merged into Ballad Health Services.
According to Hawkins County Property Assessor David Pearson, the value of the building based on the 2020 re-appraisal is $2,299,100. The value of the property it sits on was $389,100 in 2016.
County Mayor Jim Lee expressed concern about the wording of the reversionary clause itself. He said he had been told that the only facilities being used in the hospital today are the emergency room and five hospital beds.
“We don’t have a hospital here now,” he said.
Lee, who vetoed an earlier vote by the commission to revoke the reversionary clause, told the committee, “We’re just digging ourselves a hole.”
“Why won’t they [the unnamed potential buyers of the building] just go ahead and buy it?” asked Committee Chair Rick Brewer. “I’m not gonna give away taxpayer property.”
Although no one on the committee was willing to make a motion to bring the issue before the full commission again, Commissioner Valerie Goins said she had already asked for the issue to be on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting.