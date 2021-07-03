ROGERSVILLE — A team from Paranormal Technology Investigations returned to the Hale Springs Inn on Saturday to lead a group of nine guests on a ghost tour. Kathy Shepherd, Robb Phillips and Tonya Kinard returned to Rogersville after previously leading several other tours. Kathy shared that the most activity at the inn is in the Molly Gray room. Tonya’s mother Sharon, who helps with the tours, has experienced paranormal activity in the Molly Gray room on several occasions.
Kathy said there was some activity in the small dining room on an earlier visit. One of the participants asked, “You get peace and quiet down here, don’t you?” On the recording made that night, a male voice can be heard responding “No, we don’t.”
Kathy said there has been some unusual activity on visits to the inn. “Near the end of an investigation in the tavern, Robb asked if anyone else was having back pain. The whole group said they did, but once outside the pain was gone.”
Guests Madeline and Dewayne Kaylor of Tazewell joined the tour at the invitation of Kathy. They had been on investigations before, but not at the inn.
Melody and Ronnie Lowery of Pensacola, Fla., joined this tour. Melody said, “We like to check out old towns. We’ve been to Jonesborough but had never been to Rogersville.” She added they “had a great dinner at the inn, and visited the Rogers Cemetery and enjoyed walking down the street.”