After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Iris Festival hosted by the Greene County Partnership is scheduled to return to downtown Greeneville May 15-16, the organization announced in a news release.
It will be the 26th edition of the festival.
The Iris Festival was created in 1994 and has become the community’s major festival of the year, featuring artists, craftsmen, merchants, food vendors and entertainers from across the country.
This year’s festival will feature a variety of artists and craftspeople, food vendors, a dance stage, an entertainment stage, the Merchants’ Market, the Sundown on Depot Cruise-In, the Miss Iris Festival Pageant and more, according to the news release.
In order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and practice social distancing, vendors will be appropriately spaced away from each other and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival area, according to the news release.
Arts and crafts booths with be positioned along College, Depot and Academy streets with a variety of items for purchase, ranging from jewelry, woodcrafts, soups, and dips.
The music stage will feature onstage musical entertainers during the two-day event. The dance stage at the opposite end of the festival area will feature a varied lineup of performances, including jazz and tap, square dancing, line dancing and clogging. Visitors can also expect more than 300 cars, trucks and bikes of all makes and models, modern and antique, to be lined through the streets of downtown for the Sundown on Depot Cruise-In, according to the news release.
More detailed information on the festival will be released in the coming weeks, the Partnership said in its news release. To apply for a booth space or obtain more information on the various aspects of the festival, visit www.greenevilleirisfestival.com or contact the Partnership at 423-638-4111.