Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Wednesday that Gov. Lee’s new $200 million school safety plan supports what his Board of Education has already started to implement.
In the wake of last week’s Nashville school shooting, on Monday Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan to strengthen safety at public and private schools across Tennessee including a $140 million SRO grant program.
Aside from allocating $140 million to place an armed security guard at every Tennessee public school, another $60 million will be allocated to boost physical school security at public and private schools, and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.
“Funding for armed guards, preferably Sheriff Department SROs in our case, is much needed,” Hixson told the Review. “We have a great working and supportive relationship with our Sheriff’s Department and local police departments, but their recruitment and pay are similar to the recruitment and salary concerns we have as a rural school system surrounded by higher paying municipalities.”
Gov. Lee said Monday there is nothing more important than our students safely returning home each day.
“As Tennessee grieves the tragic loss of six precious lives in the Covenant shooting, we are taking additional actions to significantly boost safety measures at every school with highly-trained guards, physical security enhancements and mental health resources,” Gov. Lee said. “I thank Lieutenant Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton and members of the General Assembly for their partnership as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to protect Tennessee students and teachers.”
At the beginning of the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Lee introduced a bill to strengthen physical security at every public school and enhance accountability in school safety protocol. Lee’s initial budget proposal included $30 million for 122 Homeland Security agents to serve students at both public and private schools in every Tennessee county.
Following the Covenant shooting that took the lives of six Tennesseans, including three children, Gov. Lee and members of the Tennessee General Assembly coalesced around further action steps to strengthen school safety.
Amended school safety legislation
1. Enacts a multi-tiered accountability plan to ensure exterior school doors are locked while students are present, with opportunities for corrective action. State and local law enforcement will be authorized to check for unlocked doors
2. Requires that private security guards are held to a high standard and receive active shooter training prior to being posted at Tennessee schools
3. Requires every school district to establish threat assessment teams, a nationally recognized best practice to ensure students are connected to support services and behavioral health professionals, when appropriate
4. Requires every public and private school to develop annual safety plans, which must include a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement to prepare for what to expect in various emergencies
FY23-24 Budget Proposal
$30 million to expand a statewide homeland security network with 122 agents serving students at both public and private schools
$140 million to establish a School Resource Officer (SRO) grant fund to place a trained, armed security guard at every public school
$20 million for public school security upgrades
$7 million for private school security upgrades
$8 million for additional school-based behavioral health liaisons across the state
Hawkins County Schools
Hixson said in addition to the SRO funding he supports additional funding for security upgrades to school buildings.
“With an aging school system infrastructure and no state funding available to assist, we have to prioritize safety upgrades over roofing and other infrastructure needs, in order to protect our school environments,” Hixson said. “These are decisions that occur annually and result in gains with safety but little-to-nothing positively impacting our growing infrastructure needs.”
Hixson noted that in Gov.Lee’s last executive order dealing with school safety he mandated all doors, including interior classroom doors, meet minimal safety requirements. Hawkins County Schools was required to invest an additional $800,000 to purchase and upgrade interior doors at both high schools, with no additional outside funding.
“We have other sites slated for future upgrades as our local budget is approved,” Hixson said. “So, anytime we have mandated safety upgrades from the State, we welcome and truly need the funding to assist us with these enhancements.”
Hixson added, “I am proud to say Hawkins County is ahead of the curve. Our staff has diligently worked through our safety teams to harden our exteriors, maintain and increase SRO visibility and presence at all sites, when available, and annual reviews of all site and system safety plans using local law enforcement and partners.”
Rogersville City School
“I am proud Governor Lee and the legislators have placed school safety as a high priority,” said Rogersville City School director Edwin Jarnagin. “I know Rogersville’s Representative Gary Hicks is committed to this endeavor, and I am thankful for his efforts.”
Jarnagin said although the exact amount of new funds RCS can expect to receive has not been released, funds to enhance school safety/security upgrades will be used wisely.
“In addition to safety/security upgrades, funds to support mental health awareness and concerns among students are needed,” Jarnagin said. “Our hope is to have the freedom to utilize these funds for additional mental health services, school counselors, school social workers and other needed health professionals in the school setting.”
Jarnagin added, “I am firmly committed to placing our focus on the ‘whole child’. Teachers cannot effectively teach a sick child, a hungry child, or a child that does not feel safe.”
Local Legislators
“I am very grateful to see the proposal that has been put forth by the Governor regarding school safety. Children should not have to worry about their safety while at school and this measure is a great first step in ensuring that every child makes it home at the end of the day.” — Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville
“We have to protect the children, teachers, parents, staff, and guests. Armed SROs, school security upgrades, and improved behavioral health are included in this plan. Johnson, Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan County, and beyond will directly benefit from these initiatives. These measures have my complete and total support.” — Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City