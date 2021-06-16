On June 30, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider final passage of its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. All figures reported below are based on the first and second readings of the budget, and may change before the third and final reading.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
The city’s general fund budget is set at $6,593,158, a slight increase over this year’s estimated actual budget. Historically the board has budgeted high and come in under budget.
At press time the tax rate was undetermined as the town awaits final figures from the state on the effect of reappraisal.
The largest expense in the general fund is the police department, at $1,584,700, with the street fund just behind at $1,031,150.
Total cash receipts are projected at $5,786,184.
The state street aid fund, which includes street lighting, maintenance and paving, is budgeted for $150,000, the same as this year’s estimated budget.
The solid waste fund is projected to be $349,300, compared to this year’s total of $339,000.
The drug fund is budgeted for $500, slightly more than this year. The fund is only projected to generate $190 in fines and forfeitures, but has a projected cash reserve of $20,818 at the end of the current year.
The school budget for 2021-22 is at $5,999,578, again slightly less than this year. The largest portion of the budget is instruction, at $3,663,282, followed by maintenance and transportation at $1,482,703.
Special revenue funds, including such items as the cafeteria fund, industrial park fund and community center fund, are projected to bring in $810,493 with expenditures budgeted at $836,231.
The water and sewer fund is projected to have revenues of $3,658,698 and a 2021-22 budget of $3,493,632.
The water rate for city residents who are on both water and sewer is expected to go up an average of $15 per month. City Recorder Glenn Hutchens said the utility is obligated by state law to be self-sufficient, and when its net position was negative for two years, the state ordered a cost study. The result of the study was a recommended rate increase. The average bill for and inside water/sewer customer inside the city limits, based on an average of 4,000 gallons’ use, will have a projected increase of $15.
As it stands now, and if approved, the 2021-22 expenditures of $6,743,158 will be funded through total revenues of $5,936,184 and $806,974 from the undesignated fund balance.