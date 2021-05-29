(Editor’s Note: This article is not intended to provide a thorough account of the Revolutionary War or its impact on today’s Hawkins County, but to provide a moment of consideration for how the heroism and sacrifice of America’s first armed forces opened the gateway to the county’s future settlement and development.)
Memorial Day , first called Decoration Day, was a tradition that began in the United States after the conclusion of the Civil War.
Because that war took the lives of so many American soldiers, national cemeteries were established and the war dead were buried in large cities and small towns across the country. Many places lay claim to starting the tradition, but in truth, Americans had been dying in battle long before that, although records of their sacrifice are scarce and hard to find.
For example, one can’t perform an Internet search for “Tennesseans who died in the Revolutionary War,” because the state wasn’t formed until 1796, carved out of the original western part of the original colony of North Carolina.
But in America’s earliest days, exploration and settlement didn’t follow official borders anyway. People moving westward from Virginia followed the rivers and wound up in North Carolina territory without knowing it. (Hawkins County wasn’t determined to be in North Carolina until 1779.) Most of my own mother’s ancestors were from Virginia but wound up in what is now Fentress County, Tenn.
According to American historians, up to 70,000 American Patriots died during active military service. Of these, approximately 6,800 were killed in battle, while at least 17,000 died from disease. The majority of the latter died while prisoners of war of the British, mostly in the prison ships in New York Harbor.
Over a thousand who died in battle or were veterans are buried in Old Salem Burying Ground in New York. A few veterans are buried in Arlington National Cemetery. The graves of the rest of the battle dead and veterans are scattered around the eastern part of the U.S. and sometimes show up in unexpected places.
What we do know about East Tennessee’s involvement in the Revolutionary War is this: soldiers came from here, battles were fought here, soldiers died here, and soldiers who didn’t die drew pensions here and are sprinkled in graves across the area.
Memorial Day is designated as a moment to salute those who died in battle, but to honor the Revolutionary War deaths in Hawkins County one can only visit the graves of survivors.
A TNgenweb.org site lists 96 Revolutionary soldiers, from privates to generals, who themselves or their widows drew pensions in Hawkins County. They are roughly divided in half in terms of whether they fought in the Virginia or the North Carolina units.
Daniel Jones, a private in the North Carolina Militia, provides a typical profile of the Revolutionary War solder.
According to TNgenweb, he was born in March 1757 and enlisted in Orange County, N.C.
He served under a Capt. Johnson at the battles at Guilford Courthouse and Cowpens in the Carolinas, then volunteered for frontier service at the “headwaters of the Holston,” where he served under a Capt. Campbell. He was then retained as what was called an Indian spy. He married a woman named Elizabeth in Hawkins County in 1794.
He lived here for five years but applied for his pension in Campbell County in 1843, and after his death, his widow applied for his benefits in Scott County.
Among the known Revolutionary War soldiers buried here are:
Capt. Thomas Greenbury Lee, who was born Dec. 3, 1729, somewhere along the Virginia/North Carolina border. He is buried in Lee Valley Cemetery.
Thomas Gibbons III, born in York, Va., in 1734, was one of the co-founders of Rogersville. He is buried in Carter’s Valley Community Cemetery.
In 2009 the Kings Mountain Chapter of the Tennessee Society of the SAR placed a military Revolutionary War veteran gravestone where Capt. Thomas Amis is believed to be buried, in the Amis family cemetery.
In 2017 the State of Franklin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution honored Sgt. Pharaoh Cobb, who fought in the historic and decisive Battle of Kings Mountain. He is buried in the Boy Scout Camp near Mooresburg.
Captain William Armstrong, III, who saw action in several battles during the Revolutionary War and served at the famous winter encampment at Valley Forge with General George Washington’s Continental Army, was honored in 2014 with a grave marking at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Surgoinsville.
What is known is that those who fought in the Revolutionary War (even those who fought Native Americans, who had been enlisted by the British army to fight the colonists) were eligible for land grants that sent them flooding across East Tennessee.
Col. Thomas Amis was awarded a 1,000-acre grant that was instrumental in the establishment of what was then the county of Hawkins, N.C., and the founding of the town of Rogersville. A ledger of customers who visited his plantation, which provided provisions, services and lodging for the new settlers, is said to have the largest documentation of Revolutionary soldiers visiting the area.
On this Memorial Day, the 225th year since Tennessee’s founding, it is fitting to take a moment to honor our forgotten heroes.