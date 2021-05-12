Kid Power, a free event for children, youth, and families in the Tri-Cities region, will occur on May 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson City Farmer’s Market (100 East Market St.). Kid Power is held every year during Mental Health Awareness Month to help promote the mental wellness of children, youth, and their families.
“At a time when the emotional health of children is in such turbulence, it is essential that we bring awareness of the importance of children’s mental health and the availability of community resources to the public,” said Tim Perry, senior vice president of Children’s Services, Frontier Health
Kid Power will feature over 20 interactive educational booths, music, dance, open mic, art, yoga, karate demonstrations, photo booths, Tweetsie Trail Scavenger Hunt Bike Ride, and much more. Kid Power is sponsored by many community partners, including Kids Like Us, Small Miracles, The Johnson City Farmers Market, Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services System, TN System of Care, TN Voices, and Frontier Health. Masks and social distancing are recommended, but not required.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.