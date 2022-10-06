A Clinch Valley man was charged with aggravated assault among other charges late Sunday night after he allegedly broke into the home of family members, pointed a shotgun at them, and accused them of theft.
Shortly before midnight Sunday HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to a residence on Clinch Valley Road on a report of a suspect in the house holding the victims at gunpoint.
Upon his arrival Winter reportedly met James Harvey Davis, 22, 2086 Clinch Valley Road, Rogersville, in the yard of the victim’s residence.
Davis was placed in handcuffs, and then admitted that the firearm was in the residence. Winter said Davis appeared to be under the influence. Upon being questioned at the scene Davis reportedly stated that the victims had been stealing from him.
Davis stated that he waited in a nearby cemetery for them to come home, and once they came home he questioned them about the items he believed they had taken.
Davis’s version differed from the victims who stated that when they arrived home they observed a flashlight inside their residence. The adult male stated he went inside where he found Davis pointing a shotgun at him. When other family members heard yelling they came in and reportedly observed Davis pointing a shotgun at them, yelling that he wanted his belongings back.
Davis reportedly got into his truck to leave and fired the shotgun in an unknown direction. A witnessed videoed the incident with his phone, which picked up audio of the yelling and gunshots, Winter reported.
Winter said it also appeared that the door to the victims’ residence had been kicked in.
Aside from aggravated assault Davis was charged with aggravated burglary, felony reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
At the time of his arrest Davis was free on bond from a DUI arrest that occurred in August.
Davis was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court, at which time his bond was revoked and he was ordered held without bond pending a Nov. 14 preliminary hearing.