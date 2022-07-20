Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run for the commission to represent the First District of Hawkins County and bring a new perspective to the commission. Times are changing and to stay competitive, we must adapt and be open to change. Working in the field of technology has taught be to be flexible and always learning.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Sullivan Central High School, afterwards I attended the University of UT at Chattanooga, and then ETSU majoring in business administration. Currently, I work for Apple as a senior tech advisor, and I have previous experience in personnel management, sales, and account management. I currently serve as an Alderman in Mount Carmel. I have served in that role since November 2020.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
It takes a collective group to accomplish anything. My top goal is to advocate for the people of the first district and work with the entire commission to address problems and look for common-sense solutions.
One of the largest problems facing the county is lack of revenue. Recruitment and retainment of industry and jobs has to be a top focus. The second goal would be to work with the mayor and commission to get the financial house in order. Budgets with a three million dollar deficit is unacceptable. More work has to be done to cut spending.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
The commission must have a vision. It takes everyone working together towards a common goal to make changes. I would like to see cooperation amongst the commissioners, working with all elected officials, working toward the vision of a stronger county. That takes a team.
I feel like I am the best and most qualified candidate for office as I want to contribute as a part of the team. We have to look at problems different if we desire a different outcome.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
My goal is to serve District One to the best of my ability. I will work with other elected officials to provide input and be part of the team. I believe transparency is fundamental to government. I will work to make information available and accessible.
Follow me on Facebook @AldermanJohnGibson to see more about what’s going on in Mount Carmel as well as learn more about myself during the campaign. I would appreciate your vote and support for D1 Commissioner.