A Church Hill man was charge with meth possession after convenience store video surveillance allegedly showed a baggy accidentally drop out of his pocket onto the floor while paying at a convenience store.
On Feb. 11 around 1 a.m. CHPD Officer Logan Tate responded to the KenJo Market on Silver Lake Road in Church Hill where the clerk handed him a baggy believed to contain .4 of a gram of meth.
The clerk reported that a customer had picked the baggy up off the floor in front of the register and given it to her.
Tate reported that he then went into the back office of the store and viewed store video surveillance where he observed a man known to him as Anthony Wayne Barker, 39, 4401 Carters Valley Road Church Hill, walk up to the register.
“There was nothing on the floor prior to Mr. Barker walking up to the register,” Tate stated in his report. “In the video I observed Mr. Barker retrieve his wallet. I could then see what is believed to be meth fall to the floor around his feet. Mr. Barker then exits the register area and the bag is still in plain view on the floor.”
At the time of his arrest last Saturday Barker was on probation stemming from Hawkins County Criminal Court guilty pleas in September of 2022 to felony evading arrest, two counts of theft over $1,000, reckless driving, misdemeanor evading arrest and registration violation.
Barker was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court where he was ordered held on $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 27.