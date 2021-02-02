Food City officials recently announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to benefit PetWorks Animal Services in Kingsport, TN. PetWorks celebrated their grand opening last fall, but the facility is still in desperate need of funding to assist with building expenses.
“PetWorks provides care for lost, abused, and homeless animals through rescue, adoption, spay/neuter and educational programs,” says Steve Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer. “Food City is excited to partner with our valued customers in support of this much needed facility.”
Beginning February 3rd and continuing through March 2nd, area Food City locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Rogersville, TN will offer $1, $3, and $5 donation cards at the checkout. Customers wishing to donate can select the desired dollar amount and it will be conveniently added to their order total. 100% of the proceeds will benefit PetWorks Animal Services.
PetWorks’ mission is to end animal suffering and pet over-population throughout the region through progressive and proactive programs, including adoption, rescue, spay/neuter and responsible ownership education. They provide a safe, secure, and community-friendly environment that encourages adoptions and attracts volunteers.
“While the old shelter served the community for a number of years, it quickly outgrew its space due to the growing population. A number of healthy dogs and cats were being euthanized due to lack of space and health conditions. The new facility provides the additional space and premier services that were desperately needed,” adds Smith.
For more information on PetWorks and the services they provide, visit them online at petworkstn.com.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.