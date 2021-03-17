Home sales still hot in NE Tennessee

If you and your family have been considering selling your home, now is the time to do it. For the 10th month in a row, pending home sales in the Tri-Cities area increased by double digits. Sellers approved 178 more offers in February than February last year.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes, condominiums, and townhome resales monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors’ Home Sales Report. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before the sale is closed, pending sales typically lead existing-home sales by about two months.
“This year’s market didn’t wait for the spring buying and selling season,” NETAR President Kristi Bailey said. “February’s pending sales were a down a little (35 accepted officers) from January’s total, but everything points to a super competitive prime season this year.”
There were 1,044 active listings at the end of February – down 54.7 percent from last year. New listings were down 2.4 percent.
The region had 1.4 months of inventory last month while several city markets had a month or less inventory. Johnson City and Elizabethton are examples of markets with less than a month’s inventory. Kingsport and Bristol have just over one month’s inventory. Greenville was on par with the region.
Bailey added that a lack of inventory and slowly increasing mortgage rates are putting increasing upward pressure on prices. And homes are selling faster than ever. The median days on market last month was 63, down from 82 last year.
According to Lending Tree, in 1971, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 7.29 to 7.73 percent. When inflation started to trend out of control, the Federal Reserve kept increasing the rate until it reached an all-time high of 18.63 percent.
Due to the state of the economy during the pandemic, today’s interest rates are now hovering around 3 percent, which has spurred sales.
The average listing price last month was $307,973, up 16.9 percent from last year, and the average sales price was $216,568, up 13.7 percent from last year.
NETAR is the voice for real estate in Northeast Tennessee. It’s the largest trade association in the Northeast Tennessee — Southwest Virginia region, representing over 1,400 members and 100 affiliates involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. Pending sales, monthly Trends Reports, and the regional market analytics can be found on the NETAR websites at https://netar.us/voice-real-estate-northeast-tennessee .