Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) was recently recognized for his efforts to support a Term Limits Amendment on Congress.
This amendment was created by the U.S. Term Limits Pledge, which states that Gary Hicks will work to cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution for an Article V convention, for the sole purpose of enforcing term limits on Congress.
Aaron Dukette of U.S. Term Limits, presented the distinction to Rep. Hicks.
The "Champion of Term Limits" plaque reads, "In recognition of your pledge supporting the protection of citizen government through an Article V convention." Hicks pledged to support house joint resolution 5 (HJR5) which is scheduled for a house floor vote next week. The convention bill does not set the specific length of term limits as it is meant to starts a discussion among the states on what the ideal term limits of congress members should be.
More than 60 legislators have pledged their support for the amendment, indicating that constituents want term limits on Congress. Term limits enjoy strong bipartisan support in Tennessee.
According to the most recent poll conducted by RMG Research, 78% of likely voters in Tennessee support term limits on Congress, including 77% of Republicans, 90% of Democrats, and 71% of independents.
It is important to note that once the amendment is proposed by Congress or by states at a national convention, it must be ratified by 38 of the 50 states in order to be included as an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.