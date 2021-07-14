A Mooresburg resident says his neighbor’s dogs are damaging his property.
Kendall Lane of Slate Hill Road told Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies on July 1 that his neighbor lets his dogs run loose and they have taken four black drainage pipes from his property. Lane said the pipes cost $400 to replace.
An argument between a woman and her boyfriend turned violent and led to injuries to both, as well as a friend who tried to help the woman.
When Cpl. Michael Allen of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic complaint on Ford Lane in Church Hill, he found the alleged victim, Pamela Salyer, lying in the driveway. Allen said she waved him on to find her boyfriend, Benny Larkins.
When Allen found Larkins he had blood on his face, both arms and both legs. Larkins told him he and Salyer had gotten into a fight in his vehicle and she had struck him and pulled hair out of his head. Allen said he saw several clumps of what appeared to be hair in the driver’s seat and center console area.
Allen then talked to Myra Osborne, who is Salyer’s sister-in-law and roommate. She had a large bloody spot on the back of her head and scratches on her knees, and told Allen she had tried to stop Larkins from attacking Salyer but he had shoved her to the ground.
Salyer said after the group got home, Larkins hit her with her SUV, grabbed her hair and started dragging her until she fell in the driveway.
Both Salyer and Larkins were arrested for aggravated assault.
Raymond Collins of Rogersville reported the theft of a utility trailer from his property on Virginia Drive sometime between July 1 and July 5 while he was away. The trailer was valued at $1,200, and he said he had a broken jack and a missing pin from the tailgate area.
A Rogersville woman is missing over $1,800 in jewelry she says her former boyfriend has it.
Pamela Shane said her ex, James Bailey, was the only person who knew where she hid her jewelry, and he had admitted to her that she was holding the jewelry “until she repaid him.”