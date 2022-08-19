The Hawkins County Commission will consider a resolution when it meets Aug. 29 to allocate $300,000 of its “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement toward the establishment of a local Isaiah House.
Isaiah House provides lodging for children removed from their home while they’re waiting for placement into a foster home.
Another resolution on the Aug. 29 county commission agenda calls for $200,000 of the Baby Doe settlement to be allocated into Sheriff Ronnie Lawson’s Drug Fund which helps pay for training of deputies and equipment used in drug enforcement only.
Last month the commission agreed to allocate $400,000 of its $1.6 million Baby Doe settlement to help a group of Northeast Tennessee Circuit Judges convert a recently closed prison in Carter County into a regional drug treatment facility for felony offenders.
In November of last year Hawkins County received a check for more than $1.6 million which was the county’s share of the opioid lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals.
That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at the behest of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
The lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.
”These kids are casualties”
The Isaiah House funding resolution was introduced by Commissioner Keith Gibson.
During this past Monday’s Budget Committee meeting Gibson said he couldn’t think of a better use for the Baby Doe funds than helping establish a local Isaiah House.
“These kids are casualties of this opioid epidemic,” Gibson said. “This will open up a house for them — when they’re taken out they don’t go sit in an office somewhere. They’re taken to this house. Volunteers man this house and provide them clothing, food, and all kinds of stuff like that. (The children) didn’t ask for this. They are a casualty.”
Gibson said the Isaiah House program wants to establish the house in Rogersville so it’s close the county’s Department of Human Services office. The location of the house wouldn’t be publicized for security reasons, Gibson noted.
“If they came and took your kids, and you’re mad, you’re liable to find that house to get them kids back,” Gibson said. “I don’t know how much they’ll publicize where the house is at, but they don’t have the money to do anything yet. Hopefully if this passes they will have the money, and they can either buy or build.”
Commissioner Charlie Thacker said he wants it clarified that this is a one time contribution.
“It’s not that I wouldn’t be in favor of giving it to them again at some point in time, but I know how it works,” Thacker said. “If you give it to them now, they’re going to come back next year wanting another $100,000 or $200,000.”
”Fight this problem on multiple fronts”
The Isaiah House allocation was recommended by the Budget Committee 4-0, as was the $200,000 allocation to the Sheriff’s Drug Fund.
“I think using the Baby Doe money to fight this problem on multiple fronts is important,” said commissioner Jason Roach. “We fight it on the felony level, which is what we’re doing with the Northeast Regional Treatment Facility. Then we fight for the children of the victims of the opioid crisis. Now we’re looking at fighting it on the enforcement side.”
If the two resolutions are approved by the commission on Aug. 29, that will leave more than $700,000 in the Baby Doe fund.
Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross has asked for the entire $1.6 million to establish a drug treatment facility in Rogersville in cooperation with his Recovery Court.
Ross was told by the commission to return with a formal request for his proposed facility, and a plan with estimated cost figures.