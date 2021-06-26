Al Smith was often called “Mr. Singspiration” and the “Dean of Gospel Music.” He was a composer, gospel soloist, song leader, lecturer, recording artist, music publisher, and an authority on church music.
One night, in the 1940s, he was singing at the Mel Trotter Mission in Grand Rapids. At the close of the evening meeting, he wandered over to Walgreen’s drugstore to get a sandwich. As he was placing his order, an old man with long snow-white hair and thick glasses approached him and asked, “Are you Al Smith?”
When Al replied that he was, the old man introduced himself: “I’m George Bennard.”
Al Smith had often hoped to someday meet the writer of the hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross,” and now, here he was at the food counter in a Walgreen’s drug store. And, had that encounter never happened, we would never have known the story about how George Bennard came to write this hymn.
Dr. Bennard was an ordained minister in the Methodist Episcopal Church and he was an active volunteer in the Salvation Army.
As they chatted, George told Al Smith that John 3:16 had always been a favorite verse of his. The phrase, “He gave His only begotten Son,” conveyed a sense of great sacrifice. The more he quoted it, the more meaningful it became and there was always with it, a vision of a cross. Not a beautiful gold-colored one, but a rough and rugged one; a crude Roman instrument of death. A cross of shame stained with the blood of God’s only begotten Son. And George understood that THE Savior’s blood was shed for him.
One day as he was imagining that scene, he began to compose the song. The complete melody came in a matter of minutes, but he stalled on the lyrics; all he could get was, ‘I’ll cherish the old rugged cross.’” So, he set it aside unfinished.
Sometime later, he was called to speak at some evangelistic meetings in New York. In his sermons, he felt led to emphasize the theme of the cross.
At each meeting, many were responding to Christ and trusting in His finished work at Calvary. More and more the Lord began to reveal to him the true meaning of His love at Calvary. The meetings so overwhelmed him with the importance of the cross that, when he returned to Michigan, he sat down at his desk and immediately began to compose the lyrics of the song as they seemed to flow without hesitation.
When he had finished, he picked up his guitar, called to his wife, and sang the completed song to her. She was thrilled!
Then he sent the manuscript to another great hymn writer, Charles Gabriel, and asked him to harmonize it so that he could have it published. When Mr. Gabriel returned the finished manuscript, he enclosed a note saying, “You will hear from this song. When I played and sang it for some friends they said, ‘God has given you a song that will never die; it has moved our hearts as no other song ever has.’”
With that note, George was humbled, and he felt that he could take no credit for writing the song; he was merely an instrument that God used for His glory.
At the end of their visit that night at Walgreen’s, the 75-year-old Dr. George Bennard excused himself, saying, “I must get back to Albion tonight, for it isn’t good for a young fellow like me to be out too late after dark.”