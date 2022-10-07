With accurate election information from the Hawkins County Election Commission and Tennessee’s #1 Election Integrity Ranking, Hawkins County voters can cast their ballot with confidence.
“While administering elections, our office follows Tennessee’s election laws which ensure that every eligible voter’s ballot is counted once and only once,” said AOE, Crystal Rogers. “Hawkins County voters can trust in our election process.”
Tennessee was recently found to have the most secure elections in the country by The Heritage Foundation. This ranking is a result of the laws protecting the integrity of the ballot box passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Secretary of State and the Hawkins County Election Commission.
The Hawkins County election administrator, bipartisan county election commission, election staff, and a bipartisan team of local citizens serving as poll oﬃcials ensure the accurate tabulation of election results.
Before every election, the Hawkins County Election Commission publicly tests the voting machines. Hawkins County voting machines are not connected to the internet. After the election, the Hawkins County Election Commission confirms the results of every race before the election is certified.
“My office works with the Hawkins County Election Commission to make it easy to register to vote, get accurate election information and cast a ballot without weakening election security,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “In Hawkins County, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
In Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Election Commission and the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections are the trusted sources for the election information voters need. For the latest election information from the Hawkins County Election Commission follow us on Facebook, Hawkins County Election Commission, visit our website, hawkinscountytn.gov, see our notices in The Rogersville Review.
For trusted election information from the Secretary of State, voters can download the GoVoteTN App and visit GoVoteTN.gov. With the GoVoteTN app, Hawkins County residents can access voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours, and sample ballots. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Registration Deadline for the Nov. 8 Election is Oct. 11
Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election only have one week until the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.
Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s database.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Secretary of State and county election commissions are Tennessee’s trusted sources for accurate election information. For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Honor a soldier with your vote in the Nov. 8 election
The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military.
“We have the right to select our leaders through free elections thanks to the brave men and women who have served our country in the armed forces,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The Honor Vote program is a small way that we can show our appreciation for the soldiers who fought for our rights and serve our county to protect them.”
The Honor Vote program is free and open to any registered voter in Tennessee. Voters can choose to dedicate their vote to anyone currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Tennessee National Guard.
Honor Vote participants will receive an information guide and an official 2022 Honor Vote button that they can wear while casting their ballot.
All Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List on GoVoteTN.gov and the Honor Vote Twitter account @tnhonorvote. Participants are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtags #TNHonorVote and #GoVoteTN.
For more information or to register your vote dedication, visit GoVoteTN.gov/honor.