A man who led the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on a high speed pursuit last Saturday night on a Harley Davidson motorcycle before wrecking in a ditch reportedly admitted he ran because he knew he was wanted.
On Aug. 13 shortly after 9 p.m. HCSO Deputy Rick Begley received a BOLO (be on the lookout) for John William Roberts, 43, 155 Roberts Road, Rogersville, was reportedly traveling on Cave Springs Road on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Roberts was wanted on three misdemeanor charges — meth possession, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia — stemming from a HCSO search warrant executed at his residence on July 21 while he wasn’t home.
Begley reported that he observed Roberts driving the motorcycle on Fishers Creek Road near the Frost Road intersection. When Begley pulled out behind Roberts, however, Roberts reportedly accelerated.
Begley reported that when he initiated lights and siren, Roberts continued to accelerate, and turned onto Hickory Cove Road where he passed the Lawson Road intersection 80 mph in a 30 mph zone while driving left of center.
“While approaching the intersection of Cave Springs Road Mr. Roberts narrowly missed hitting a vehicle turning left onto Cave Springs Road,” Begley stated in his report. “He then lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a ditch line. Mr. Roberts stated he ran because he knew he had a warrant out for his arrest.”
Roberts was evaluated by EMS at the scene and declined to be transported to the hospital.
He was arraigned Monday on charges including felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, no insurance; and the July 21 pending drug charges.
Roberts was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail on $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 29.
