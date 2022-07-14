Hawkins County Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent was recently elected Vice President of the East Tennessee Directors, Tennessee County Commissioners Association at the Post Legislative Conference.
Vaughan-Trent represents District 1 (Mount Carmel and Allandale) and is currently serving on the Public Safety, Education, Parks, and Audit Committees.
She has previously served on the Budget, Solid Waste, Industrial Board, and Airport Committees. Ms Trent is also a Committee Woman appointed to the Hawkins County, University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Office.
Representing more than 1,640 county legislative body members aross the state, the Tennessee County Commissioners Association (TCCA) was created in 1969 to promote efficiency in county governments through those elected legislative bodies. All 95 Tennessee counties are represented by the association before the Tennessee General Assembly and the Governor’s office. The asssociation also works closely with all Tennessee State departments. TCCA Executive Director Charles Curtiss represents all 95 counties before the Tennessee General Assembly and the Governor’s office.
TCCA promotes more efficient county government by providiing information and educational resources facilitating networking and sharing among officials and advocating the importance of county services.
Vaughan-Trent has served on the following committees representing TCCA: Finance, Governmental Affairs, Membership, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs.
Having a relationshsip with members of the General Assembly, the current gubernatorial administration, and State department personnel, is vital to the success of the Tennessee County Commissioners Association (TCCA) and the Tennessee County Services Association (TCSA).
The associations work on behalf of county government officials to insure you have what you need to provide education for children, safe and reliable transportation for the people who work and live in your communities, economic development and growth to support local businesses and help families thrive, law enforcement and a judicial system to keep the peace and provide safety, health services, solid waste management, recreation, and a host of other services.
Created to help county commissioners perform the critical roles they play in their county, the association serves as a voice for county officials in Nashville on Capitol Hill, speaking on your behalf to not only members of the General Asssembly, but also to myriad boards, agencies, departments and offices of State government. So many essential services provided to the citizens of Tennessee are done cooperatively in a partnership between state and county governments.
Tennessee County Commissioners Association works closely with Tennessee County Services Association and other county association executive directors throughout the year, staying in constant contact with your respective state legislators to provide the county perspective on how changes to state operations impact local government and, ultimately, the people of Tennessee.