A Surgoinsville man who caused a “snow storm” last year when he tossed two pounds of meth out of his vehicle during a high speed chase was sentenced to 24.5 years in federal prison earlier this month.
In addition to the 295 month in prison (24.5 years) Brandon Matthew Maultbay, 28, must serve another 5 years of supervised probation upon his release. He was also ordered to forfeit $17,200 which was deemed by the court to be the proceeds of his criminal activity.
In July Maultbay pleaded guilty in Greeneville before U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was sentenced on Aug. 11.
The sentencing memorandum in Maultbay’s federal court file states his offenses involved meth, “A scourge upon society that has reached epidemic proportions in eastern Tennessee and elsewhere.”
”Purchasing 4-5 kilos of meth every week”
The report further states, “Maultbay is the lead defendant in a conspiracy to distribute meth that was ongoing from approximately July of 2019 until August of 2021. In the spring of 2021, Maultbay began to move increasingly larger amounts of meth when he became connected to a defendant in a related case. Maultbay regularly made trips to Atlanta to purchase meth from this codefendant, which he brought back to eastern Tennessee to distribute. Maultbay admits that he was purchasing approximately 4-5 kilograms of meth every week for over a month.”
“In June of 2021, he began dealing directly with the codefendant’s source of supply out of Mexico. Maultbay admits that he obtained 7 kilograms from this source of supply. Maultbay used wire transactions including Western Union to send drug proceeds to this supplier indirectly by transferring money to individuals in Mexico as directed by the supplier.”
“Maultbay was stopped by police multiple times during the course of the conspiracy, and each time attempted to evade arrest. In January of 2020, he fled police in Hawkins County on a motorcycle, but was ultimately found in possession of a loaded firearm and approximately 40 grams of meth. In June of 2021, he fled in a vehicle from Scott County, Va. into Sullivan County. He was found along with a codefendant to possess approximately 2.7 kilograms of meth.
“Finally, in August of 2021, Maultbay led police on a chase through Church Hill in Hawkins County. During the chase, the passenger threw approximately 658 grams of meth out of the window.”
Snowstorm on Goshen Valley Bridge
That large bag meth, which was labeled “2.02 pounds”, was tossed from the moving vehicle on Goshen Valley Road at the Holston River Bridge.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Review at the time that he believed the suspects were attempting to toss the drugs and cash into the river. Instead the bag hit the bridge and ruptured.
“It looked like the day after a snow storm, after the snow melted and all the rock salt left on the street,” Lunsford said.
On Aug. 21, 2021 shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday MCPD Officer Brad Whitson observed a 2-door black vehicle traveling west on Main Street in Mount Carmel with what Whitson described as an “extremely loud exhaust”.
Whitson stated in his report that he conducted a traffic stop at the Rub-a-Dub car wash on Main Street and made contact with the driver, Brandon Matthew Maultbay and his passenger
Maultbay was found to have a suspended license and a pending Hawkins County arrest warrant for failure to appear. Whitson then requested backup from the HCSO.
When backup arrived officers approached the vehicle, at which time Maultbay shut the door and went to start the vehicle. Whitson reported that he then opened the driver’s side door told the driver to get out of the vehicle, and tried to grab his arm, when the driver took off and exited the car wash. A pursuit ensued down Main Street into Church Hill, and continue through Church Hill across Highway 11-W onto Goshen Valley Road.
Whitson reported that the passenger threw a plastic bag out the window and attempted to throw the bag in the river, however the bag hit a pillar on the bridge and busted open.
”Protect the public from further crimes”
The CHPD was requested to respond to the bridge and collect the contents of the baggy. Although bag was labeled 2.02 pounds, police were only able to recover 1.3 pounds (658 grams) from the roadway. Along with the meth police also recovered $5,425 in cash from the bridge.
The pursuit continued into Bays Mountain Park where Maultbay drove up an ATV trail until the vehicle got stuck. Maultbay and his passenger were captured following a foot pursuit involving the HCSO.
The sentencing memorandum states a lengthy sentence is warranted to reflect the seriousness of the offense, promote respect for the law, provide just punishment, afford adequate deterrence to criminal conduct, and protect the public from further crimes of Maultbay.
The report states, “The fact that the defendant continued to engage in meth trafficking afterbeing convicted of felony drug offenses and serving terms of incarceration suggests that he is not easily deterred from committing drug crimes. A lengthy sentence is necessary to deter the defendant and others from committing this type of offense.”