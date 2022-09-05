Police seized 34 grams of heroin/fentanyl last week as a result of a joint investigation between the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
David Arnold Davis, 58, 126 Snapp Road, Church Hill, and Jackie Lynn spears, 54, 196 Wallen Town Road, Church Hill, were both charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HCSO Detective Brian Boggs stated in his report that on Aug. 30 he was conducting a joint investigation with the TBI based on information that Davis trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County in a green Toyota Tacoma.
Boggs stated that he and TBI agents observed Davis driving on Goshen Valley Road with Spears as his passenger, during which the vehicle crossed the center line on a curve, and a traffic stop was conducted.
Davis wouldn’t consent to a search of his vehicle, at which time HCSO K9 “Xeno” was deployed to the scene and gave a positive response on the rear bumper of the vehicle, Boggs reported.
“A search of the vehicle revealed two baggies of heroin/fentanyl in the receiver hitch of the truck, Boggs stated in his report. “A glass pipe commonly used to consume drugs, scales, and several plastic baggies were located under the window switch on the driver’s side door.”
The total weight of both baggies of the suspected heroin/fentanyl was reported at 34 grams and it was sent to the TBI crime lab for analysis.
Davis was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond an dis scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Sept.12.
As of Monday Spears remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond pending his Sept. 12 court appearance.