The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen capped off fiscal year 2020-21 by swearing in two newly elected aldermen and approved the budget for the next fiscal year.
New aldermen Todd Biggs and Brock Gladson took their oaths of office along with returning aldermen, the result of the recent election.
In other business the board made final amendments to the outgoing budget, approved a water and sewer rate increase, and passed the 2021-22 budget on third and final reading.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens reported the state had set the official certified tax rate at $1.4865.