State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, this week voted in favor of legislation that would further protect children from being exposed to sexually explicit performances in Tennessee.
House Bill 9 advanced out of the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 14. If approved by the General Assembly, the legislation would restrict adult cabaret performances that appeal to a prurient interest from being performed on public or private property if kids could be around to see it.
“I voted to support this bill because we must do everything that we can to protect children from being exposed to sexually explicit content,” Campbell said. “It’s also important to me that parents are made aware of inappropriate content before the start of any performance.”
According to the legislation, private establishments such as bars and restaurants that host sexually explicit shows would be required to check the identification of each patron to ensure they are at least 18 years of age. The bill also provides clarity regarding what performances are not appropriate for children.
“Tennesseans enjoy many different kinds of entertainment that our state has to offer,” Campbell said. “As a radio host, I value that freedom of expression, so it’s important to me that any legislation we pass does not infringe on that right. This bill provides common-sense protections for children that will also allow entertainers of all kinds to continue to perform while creating penalties for those who violate the law.”
A violation of the bill would result in a Class A misdemeanor. A second or subsequent offense would result in a Class E felony.
House Bill 9 will now go to the Calendar and Rules Committee before heading to the House floor for a vote.
Scotty Campbell represents House District 3, which includes all of Johnson and part of Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan Counites. He is vice-chairman of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus and also serves as a member of both House Criminal Justice committees, Finance, Ways and Means committees and the Transportation Committee.