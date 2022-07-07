A reward pledge fund has been established to help identify the person or persons responsible for mutilating a stray kitten that was discovered with one leg cut off and the other nearly cut off last month near Rogersville.
The kitten was named “Dustin” after HCSO Deputy Dustin winters who rushed it to the Hawkins County Humane Society for treatment after it was found mutilated on the porch of a family that had been feeding it among a group of other stray cats in their neighborhood near Henard Lumber.
HCHS manager Sandy Behnke told the Review Wednesday that Dustin continues to recover and improve as a patient at the Mount Carmel Animal Hospital. Behnke said she was informed Wednesday the Dustin has an excellent chance of keeping his remaining front leg, although that isn’t yet a certainty.
As of Wednesday more than $4,000 had been contributed to help pay for Dustin’s vet bill.
There’s also now a promise of reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who mutilated Dustin.
“We put up a pledge drive for Dustin for any information lead into the arrest and conviction of whoever did this to him,” Behnke said. “Pledges were coming in from Florida, New York, New Jersey. Canada. Our pledges have reached over $5,000. No one has to pay anything right now, but they pledge a certain amount for a reward if information results in the person being caught and convicted.”
For more information about making a reward pledge, contributing to Dustin's vet bill, or contributing to the HCHS in general, call 423-272-6538 or visit the HCHS Facebook page.
Meagan Carver, who lives just south of Rogersville, told the Review last month she had been feeding a group of stray cats including two mommas and six kittens.
On the morning of June 17 she awoke to find one of the kittens on the ramp leading to her front porch with one front leg cut off and the other front leg almost cut off.
Carver told the Review she felt the injuries were inflicted intentionally by a person, based on the nature of the cuts, combined with the fact that the two mommas and some of the kitten were missing.
Only the “friendly” cats were missing, Carver said. The “ferrel” kittens that wouldn’t let anyone near them weren’t hurt, and have since been captured and relocated.
There was also video surveillance of a man walking through Carver's yard the previous night swinging something. That video footage is now in the hands of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office which is investigating the incident.
If you have any information about Dustin's attacker call the HCSO at 423-272-4848.