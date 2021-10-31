Donald Well, father of missing 5-year-old Hawkins County child Summer wells, was arrested for DUI around midnight Sunday.
He was booked at 12:10 a.m. and released from he Hawkins County Jail at 7:34 a.m.
Details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest weren't available. Wells was charged with DUI, open container violation, expired registration, improper lane usage, and no insurance.
“Thank you everyone for kind messages. There are no words to what each day and night is like. We needed cigarettes. It was a stupid decision. Please keep us in prayer. Keep Don. This pain wont go away. Thank you”
Summer Wells missing since June 15
On the evening of June 15 Summer Wells was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County.
Following her June 15 disappearance, there was a 13-day massive search of the area surrounding her home involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, covering 4.6 square miles surrounding her home.
Previous domestic assault arrest
Wells is currently on probation in Hawkins County Sessions Court stemming from a conviction of possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Wells, 56, was arrested at his home on Oct. 14, 2020, and charged with domestic assault, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a weapon after he reportedly came home intoxicated and found a male at home with his wife.
Candus Wells told Deputy Kyle Shively that her husband assumed she was cheating on him, they argued, and then he pushed her down, causing injury to her knee.
Wells was leaving in a pickup as deputies arrived, but he came back while deputies were still there and was arrested.
Police said Wells was under the influence of alcohol and had a .22 caliber handgun in his pickup. He admitted to having a felony conviction in Utah.
On April 14 Wells pleaded guilty in Sessions Court to possession of a handgun while under the influence. The other two charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation, 96 hours of community service and his gun was forfeited to the state.
Order of protection filed
On Oct. 15, 2020, Candus Wells filed an order of protection in Sessions Court against Donald Wells.
In the affidavit, Candus Wells stated, “He drinks and throws things. I am afraid of being hurt. He is abusive physically and mentally toward me. I am afraid for my children and myself. My mother fears he is going to hurt her because she is staying in her camper on the property.”
According to the Hawkins County Criminal Court Clerk’s office, the order of protection was dismissed by Candus Wells on Oct. 19, 2020.
Other criminal past
According to the Utah Department of Corrections Donald Wells was incarcerated in Utah for the following offenses: third degree felonies for theft, burglary and forgery; a second degree felony for theft by receiving stolen property; and a misdemeanor for revocation/suspension.