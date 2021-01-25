SNEEDVILLE – The Hancock County Health Department is now booking appointments for individuals in Phase 1b of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 70 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Residents of Hancock County can find out if they’re eligible for these phases of the vaccination plan by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
Those in Phase 1b and those aged 70 and over who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may register online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ for an appointment. Click Hancock County on the map and then click “Make an Appointment” to register. Users will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment date, time and location.
Residents of Hancock County who don’t have access to the internet who are in Phase 1b or are age 70 or older and wish to register for a COVID-19 vaccination may call 423-979-4689 for assistance with registration. The COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line is staffed Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Hancock County Health Department will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their second dose of vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and availability will vary by county. The Hancock County Health Department will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as vaccine supplies become available, and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan. Learn what phase Hancock County is in by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Dec. 30. COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ.pdf.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.