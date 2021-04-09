The Hawkins County Board of Education has extended the contract of Schools Director Matt Hixson for another four years starting July 1, 2022.
The board voted 4-1, with Debbie Sheddon temporarily unavailable due to technical problems and Tecky Hicks voting “no,” to renew the contract at its board meeting last Thursday night. Hicks did not give a reason for his negative vote.
The contract continues Hixson’s salary at $105,000 per year plus an annual CEO stipend of $1,000. He will also continue to receive a $600 per month car allowance.
The current contract, and the next one, stipulate that the contract must be renewed no less than one year before it is to take effect, a stipulation the board met by approving the contract last week.