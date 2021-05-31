A local ministry is extending a welcoming hand to recent arrivals in the Rogersville area.
On Friday, June 18, beginning at 7 p.m., Of One Accord Ministry is offering a “Meet and Greet” gathering at its ministry center, The Shepherd’s Center, located at 306 East Main Street in Rogersville.
Sheldon Livesay, ministry director, stated that many people have chosen to move here, becoming new neighbors, and existing members of the community want to meet them.
“Many of these families are of Christian faith and feel God directed them to relocate in East Tennessee,” Livesay said. “We are going to give those families a few minutes to introduce themselves and tell how they were directed here.”
Livesay said he learned some of these families are looking for ways to plug into the community and he will be inviting representatives of some local organizations ranging from the fire departments, rescue squad and of course, Of One Accord, where families can volunteer.
“We are looking for gifts and talents that can be put to use serving others in Hawkins County but we want to also just welcome you here,” Livesay said.