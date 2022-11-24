Church Hill firemen now receive minimum of four hours for emergency calls

In the past, Church Hill has paid its firemen for a minimum of two hours when they are on call and respond to an emergency–even if they are not on site for the full two-hours. At their Nov. 15 meeting, the BMA voted for this to be increased to four hours of pay.
“I really feel like two hours (of pay) is not enough,” Mayor Dennis Deal said. “If we’re going to ask these guys to protect our city on fire calls, I think we should pay them a minimum of four hours of pay at time-and-a-half if they come out.”
Police Chief Chad Mosley noted that fire truck drivers had traditionally been paid for an additional two hours when responding to emergency calls on top of their regular pay. Deal noted that drivers will still receive this extra two hours of pay on top of the new four hour minimum.
“That’s a small price to pay for the protection they provide to the taxpayers,” Deal said.
Deal said he also plans to work with the Police and Fire Chiefs to create a schedule that allows employees to cycle weekends off.
Employee Christmas bonus
In other news, the BMA voted to approve Christmas bonuses of $400 for full-time and $200 for part-time employees. The city also pays the taxes on these bonuses, so the employees receive the full amount.
Deal announced that the town had received the second half of its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, which was roughly $900,000. Church Hill has now received roughly $1.5 million in total ARPA funding.
With part of the first half, the BMA voted to purchase a garbage truck, and they are considering the purchase of a brush truck now.
“We’ve got two, and we need a new one,” Deal said. “They’re about worn out. We pick up a lot of brush.”
The city is also in the process of updating its personnel policy. City Attorney Chris Raines said the policy will be updated to reflect MTAS (municipal technical advisory service) guidelines, but aldermen can also propose changes to it. Raines said he will have a draft of the proposed policy for board review at their December workshop.
Alderman Keith Gibson also said he would like to invite representatives from Isaiah 117 House, which provides services to children awaiting foster care placement, to address the BMA at their January meeting. Gibson has previously suggested the BMA donate a portion of the funds they received from the Baby Doe settlement to the Isaiah 117 House.
The BMA also voted to do the following:
Move some of the town’s accounts from US Bank to First Community Bank. “Our fees at US Bank are phenomenal, and there are no fees at First Community,” Deal said. “What interest we are drawing, the fees are eating it up.”
Fill an open police officer position and move two employees of the Street Department from part-time employees to full-time.
The BMA also reminded citizens that the Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.