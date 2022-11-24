Church Hill firemen now receive minimum of four hours for emergency calls

The Church Hill BMA voted to pay its firemen a minimum of four hours pay when they respond to emergency calls. Police Chief Chad Mosley speaks to Mayor Dennis Deal as Fire Chief Luke Wood looks on.

In the past, Church Hill has paid its firemen for a minimum of two hours when they are on call and respond to an emergency–even if they are not on site for the full two-hours. At their Nov. 15 meeting, the BMA voted for this to be increased to four hours of pay.

