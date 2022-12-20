The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office allegedly seized a large quantity of meth, marijuana and cash from a man who was found to be riding a stolen motorcycle.
On Dec. 13 around 7:25 a.m. Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux reportedly observed a motorcycle westbound on Main Boulevard in Church Hill turn off the main road, and then cut back onto the roadway and “take off”.
Moments later DesOrmeaux spotted the motorcycle at the Randall’s Restaurant parking lot, and upon running a computer check, found that the motorcycle was reported stole in Washington County.
Inside the restaurant DesOrmeaux located Joseph Daniel Miller, 29, of Church Hill, who allegedly stated the motorcycle was his.
Miller was detained, and he asked if he could retrieve his jacket containing his wallet and phone, but he didn’t want DesOrmeaux to retrieve it.
DesOrmeaux stated he retrieved the jacket where he found a bag containing 17.6 grams of meth in a pocket, as well as a bag containing 35.4 grams of marijuana, and a glass pipe with white residue, and a set of digital scales.
Miller’s wallet contained $659 in cash.
Miller was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court where his bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for April 5.