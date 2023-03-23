A Church Hill man who had already been treated by EMS for overdose twice earlier the same day was arrested on numerous drug possession charges and DUI as a result of a traffic stop last week.
A Church Hill man who had already been treated by EMS for overdose twice earlier the same day was arrested on numerous drug possession charges and DUI as a result of a traffic stop last week.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that on March 17 around 3 p.m. he observed a black Nissan Altima driven by Eric Aaron Cradic cross the center line several times on Goshen Valley Road before driving off the right side of the road into the grass.
Hutchins noted that he had responded to the home of Cradic, 42, 135 Woods Road, Church Hill, around 12:15 p.m. that day while Cradic received medical attention from Hawkins County EMS due to overdosing.
EMS reported to Hutchins that they had also responded to Cradic’s residence at 2:05 a.m. that morning in reference to him overdosing.
Hutchins reported that during the traffic stop he observed Cradic to be disoriented, soaked with sweat, stumbling, having trouble standing up, and with pinpoint pupils.
Cradic performed poorly on a field sobriety test and consented to a blood draw, Hutchins stated in his report.
“Mr. Cradic stated he was sorry he was all over the road, but he was on his phone and was having a hard time keeping it between the lines,” Hutchins reported. “Mr. Cradic stated he had been taking Xanax to calm his nerves due to everyone in his family dying.”
While at the jail Hutchins and other officers allegedly observed Cradic toss a handful of items down the bench he was sitting on. Hutchins reportedly located several pills and two meth crystals on the bench.
More pills were located between Cradic’s fingers, and when Hutchins checked the back seat of his patrol car he reportedly located a pill bottle stuffed under the seat that contained one Buprenorphine pill, six Alprazolam pills, five morphine pills, eight Oxycodone pills, and a half gram of meth.
Cradic allegedly told Hutchins, “I was trying to hide them in your car but the lid came off the pill bottle and I couldn’t leave the pills in the seat.”
Cradic was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including possession of meth, two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, introduction into a penal institution, tampering with evidence and DUI second offense.
He was ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for March 29.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.