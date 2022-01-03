As of the end go business hours Thursday there were three County Mayor candidates qualified for the May 3 primary, and three others who have picked up petitions.
Each Midweek Edition the Review will update any changes to the Hawkins County Elections Commission’s candidate list for the May 3 primaries. Every elected partisan office in Hawkins County will be on the ballot, including the Third Judicial District judge, attorney general and public defender seats which serve in an eight year cycle.
As of Thursday only Republicans had picked up petitions.
The candidate qualification deadline for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission is Feb. 17 at noon.
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.
The following candidates had either qualified or picked up petitions from the Hawkins County Election Commission as of the end of business hours Thursday.
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham and Keith Gibson have qualified; Stacy Vaughan, Kenneth William Stapleton and Mark DeWitte have picked up petitions.
Property Assessor: Church Smith is qualified; Michael S. Gillespie has picked up a petition.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson has picked up a petition.
Clerk of Court: Randy Collier has qualified.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis has qualified.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd has picked up a petition.
Trustee: Jim Shanks has qualified.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones and Joe Parrott have picked up petitions.
As of Thursday no candidates had picked up petitions for Sessions Judge or Register of Deeds.
County Commission:
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent has picked up a petition.
District 2: George D. Salaita has picked up a petition.
District 3: Danny Alvis has qualified; William T. Tower III and Adam Greer have picked up petitions.
District 4: Chad Britton and Joshua Gilliam have picked up petitions.
District 5: Jason Roach and Glenda Davis have picked up petitions.
District 6: Larry Clonce, Rick Brewer and Austin Ray Bradley have picked up petitions.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, David C. Lawson and Wyatt Watson have picked up petitions.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson has picked up a petition.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips has picked up a petition.
Public Defender: Todd Estep has qualified; DeAnna Snyder has picked up a petition.
No candidates had picked up petitions for Circuit Judge Part III, Criminal Court Judge, or Attorney General.
Constables
District 2: Freddie Castle has picked up a petition.
District 3: Bryan D. Carter and Frank Vaughan have picked up petitions.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham has qualified.
No constable candidates had picked up petitions for Districts 1, 4, 5 and 7.