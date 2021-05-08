The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association will host a litter clean-up day May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at four locations throughout the area. The first regional event of its kind will join area litter prevention and sustainable tourism partners with hopes of an annual event.
The Litter Clean-Up will take place on May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at locations in Elizabethton, Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol. Advance volunteer registration is highly encouraged in order to provide proper COVID safety measures. To volunteer, visit LitterFreeTennessee.com to select your location and receive details.
Additional partners include Keep Carter County Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful, Honda of Kingsport, Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute, the Northeast Tennessee Outdoor Coalition, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Sequoyah Council of Boy Scouts of America, Bristol Forests Rally, as well as invested individuals and activists.
“As a tourism destination marketing organization, it is important that we use our platform to not only share the story and outdoor recreation opportunities of Northeast Tennessee, but to also protect and preserve the lands that make our area such a popular place for a visit,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said.
Northeast Tennessee outdoor recreation has increased since the pandemic began in 2020 as a popular hobby for locals, as well as for visitors.
“While we’ve seen an increase in these activities and destinations that are hidden in our mountains, we’ve also seen an unfortunate amount of trash and human trace,” Phelps said. “Litter clean ups are important, but so is education about Leave No Trace ethics and respect of our outdoor assets.”
For additional information on litter prevention efforts by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, visit LitterFreeTennesee.com.
Tourism in Northeast Tennessee
Tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee, with Northeast Tennessee generating more than $911 million in direct tourist spending, more than $194 million in payroll while employing nearly 7,000 people, and generating more than $27 million in local sales tax receipts annually.
About Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association was named the state’s 2019 Destination Marketing Organization of the Year with a mission to serve as a catalyst to enhance regional economic and community growth through the promotion and development of tourism. The organization was chartered in 1977, is a non-profit tourism promotion agency that serves and supports Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as portions of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee.