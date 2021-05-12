JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine hosted a Military Commissioning Ceremony for six members of the Class of 2021, including a local woman.
The following students were commissioned as captains in the May 6 ceremony, just a few hours before receiving their diplomas and doctoral hoods from Quillen College of Medicine:
•Joshua Coleman, of Cleveland, Tenn., U.S. Navy. He will complete his residency in anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University.
•Kristen Hancock, of Fayetteville, Tenn., U.S. Air Force. She will complete her residency in internal medicine at Mountain Area Health Center.
•Autumn LaRocque, of Surgoinsville, Tenn., U.S. Army Reserves. She will complete her residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at University of Maryland Medical Center.
•Landin Sorenson, of West Jordan, Utah, U.S. Army. He will complete his residency in psychiatry at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
•Kayla Watson, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., U.S. Air Force. She will complete her residency in family medicine at Eglin Air Force Base.
•Grace Wholley, of Brentwood, Tenn., U.S. Air Force. She will complete her residency in emergency medicine at University of California, Davis Air Force.
Quillen College of Medicine has a reputation for being “military friendly” and boasts the highest percentage enrollment of veteran and military students of any medical school in the country, with the exception of the Uniformed Services Health Sciences University.
