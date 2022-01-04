A Christmas morning traffic stop for a seatbelt and brake light violation in Rogersville resulted in two drug arrests and the confiscation of 2.35 pounds of marijuana products, including 20 cookies laced with THC.
On Dec. 25 shortly after midnight HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stopped a 1999 Nissan Sentra on E. Main Street in Rogersville where he came into contact with driver Heather Joyce Roberts, 36, 863 Hickory Cove Rd., Rogersville and passenger Adrian Joseph Mercer, 39, 856 Hickory Cove Road, Rogersville.
Winter stated in his report that he smelled alcohol on Roberts, who admitted she didn’t have insurance. Deputy Casey Carter responded as backup and reportedly observed a glass “bong” on the floorboard.
While winter was administering a field sobriety test on Roberts, Carter reported that Mercer attempted to hide a glass pipe in his possession. Upon being searched Mercer was allegedly found in possession of 2.6 grams of meth in his pants pocket.
Roberts reportedly stated she does’t use meth but does us marijuana. A scale was located in her purse.
In a bag that belongs to Roberts that was located behind the driver’s seat deputies allegedly found 1.6 grams of meth; 20 marijuana cookies; 14.65 ounces of marijuana; 0.75 ounces of THC wax; 0.65 ounces of THC rocks; 10 glass pipes, two scales, one grinder, one bent spoon and several baggies.
Winter stated in his report Roberts admitted that the cookies were laced with THC.
Roberts was charged with possession of marijuana for resale, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of meth, no insurance and light law violation. She was arraigned in Sessions Court on Dec. 27 and ordered held on $25,000 and pending a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10.
Mercer was charged with charged with simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and seatbelt violation. He was arraigned Dec. 27 and ordered held on $15,000 bond pending a Jan. 10 court appearance.