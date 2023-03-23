A Rogersville man was charged with DUI and felony reckless endangerment late Saturday night accused of chasing another vehicle in the Hawkins County Justice Center parking lot.
John Robert Phillips reportedly told the HCSO he thought it was his son in the other vehicle, and he was trying to be a “fun dad” by chasing the other vehicle so he could shoot it with a toy Orbeez gun.
Phillips, 251 Henard Road, Rogersville, was celebrating his 42nd birthday Saturday. An empty bottle of tequila was reportedly found in his pickup.
Deputy Dustin winter stated in his report that around 11:12 p.m. Saturday he was informed that a truck was chasing another truck in the Justice Center parking lot where the Sheriff’s Office, Jail and county courtrooms are located.
The truck being chased had an “underglow” feature.
“They drove out of the parking lot and I was able to get to my car and follow them,” Winter stated in his report. “I saw the truck with underglow pull into Big Lots (on Park Boulevard) and I made contact with the victim. He pointed at the truck that had been chasing him parked beside the 60 Beans Coffee (drive-through).”
Winter added, “(The victim) stated that the suspect pulled up along side of him and was cussing him, and then began to chase him.”
Winter reported that when he spoke to Phillips about the incident he initially lied about chasing the victim, but then admitted to the chase.
“He stated he thought his son was in the truck that he was chasing,” Winter said. “He told me he was trying to be a ‘fun dad’ and chased the truck so that he could shoot it with a toy Orbeez gun.”
Winter reported that he detected a heavy odor of alcohol, and an empty bottle of tequila was located in Phillips’ truck. Phillips subsequently performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and he blew a .161 percent blood alcohol content on the breathalizer, more than twice the legal limit.
Phillips was arraigned Monday on DUI and felony reckless endangerment charges, and released on $8,000 bond pending a May 1 preliminary hearing.
