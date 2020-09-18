A white ball cap, a crushed iron pill and a lottery ticket were found at the site of a possible Aggravated Burglary and Theft in Rogersville. The complaintant states that he left his home around 7:00 PM. When he returned at 8:30 he found that his residence had been broken into. Missing were two lap tops, Dewalt power tools, and a box of assorted hand tools. The victim says that the cap, crushed pill and lottery ticket did not belong to him, and that he feels the person that broke in must have left them. No probable suspects could be identified.
Items stolen during break-in, white ball cap left behind
- By Richard Clark Editor and Publisher
-
-
