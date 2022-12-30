The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency’s LIHEAP Outreach will be meeting with the public throughout Northeast Tennessee helping those needing assistance with their energy bills.
LIHEAP stands for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
This program helps keep individuals and families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist with energy costs. For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill.
Payments can take up to 90 days to be applied.
Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans, and large households. Last year. UETHDA provided LIHEAP funding to 11,730 households, totaling more than 5.7 million dollars.
UETHDA will meet with those in need of energy assistance throughout January. Below are listed the Hawkins County meeting dates and times, as well as meeting dates and times for nearby adjacent communities.
Meeting times & places
Wednesday, January 4, 8:30am Greeneville, Second Harvest — Hardin’s Chapel, 3320 Baileyton Rd
Thursday, January 5, 9am-3pm Kingsport, Food City, 300 Clinchfield St
Monday, January 9, 10:30am Mooresburg, Second Harvest — Open Arms, 208 Calvary Church Rd
Monday, January 9, 12pm Thorn Hill, Second Harvest — Jubilee, 189 TN 131
Tuesday, January 17, 10am-3pm Kingsport, Hope Helps, 4540 W Stone Dr
Tuesday, January 17, 3:30pm-7pm Church Hill, Church Hill Medical Mission Clinic, 401 Richmond St
Wednesday, January 18, 9:30am-1pm Rogersville, Shepards Center, 306 E Main St
Wednesday, January 18, 3:15pm Kingsport, Second Harvest — Glen Alpine Umc, 3200 Glen Alpine Rd
Tuesday, January 24, 10am Rogersville, Second Harvest — Burton Plaza, 122 Burton Rd
Tuesday, January 24, 11am Rogersville, Second Harvest — Rogersville Terrace, 801 W Broadway St.
Tuesday, January 24, 12pm Rogersville, Second Harvest — Greenbriar Village, 234 Petersburg Rd
Tuesday, January 24, 1pm Rogersville, Second Harvest — Holston Hills, 134 Stapleton Ln
Thursday, January 26, 1pm Greeneville, Second Harvest — Greenwood UMC, 645 Sam Doak St
Friday, January 27, 11:30am Church Hill, Second Harvest — Mcferrin UMC, 117 Mountain View Rd
Friday, January 27, 12:30pm Mount Carmel, Second Harvest — Mt. Carmel UMC, 550 Independence Ave
You may also simply call UETHDA at (423) 246-6180. LIHEAP is only one of many services offered by UETHDA to help with self-sufficiency. If you or know someone who needs help, have them contact us.
About UETHDA
Head quartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education, and support for a better life for over 50 years.
UETHDA serves eight counties in northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi. UETHDA has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long terms paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more.
UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties. To learn more visit www.helpingneighbors.com