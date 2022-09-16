Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01) introduced the Protecting Our Homeland From Chinese Espionage Act, legislation to safeguard American intellectual property and special intelligence from theft by the Chinese Communist Party.
This legislation follows a pattern of Chinese espionage attempts, targeting sensitive national security information.
Contractors and subcontractors are vulnerabilities that China may attempt to exploit for access to sensitive data at the Department of Homeland Security.
The Protecting Our Homeland From Chinese Espionage Act:
Adds a requirement for companies bidding for a DHS contract to list any China-affiliated entity that will be associated with the project and corresponding information related to the relationship and the Chinese entity,
Creates a public database to list any DHS contract where the awardee works with a Chinese-affiliated entity.
“China is hands-down the biggest threat to our national security. I am proud of this great nation and refuse to let the Chinese government spy on DHS contracts through Chinese businesses. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and it’s time we shine a light on the sloppy arrangements that put the future of our nation at risk,” said Rep. Harshbarger.
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is a proud member of the House Committee on Homeland Security where she serves on the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, & Innovation; she is also a member of the House Republican China Task Force.