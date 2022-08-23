A man accused of trafficking narcotics from his apartment above the Morning Star Mall in downtown Rogersville was sentenced last week to 10 years, of which 180 must be served in jail.
Robert Benjamin Hobbs, 44, of Rogersville, appeared in Greene County Criminal Court on Aug. 18 to answer Hawkins County charges from two separate 2020 drug cases.
Hobbs pleaded guilty before Judge Alex Pearson to charges including deliver of meth, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia pertaining to an April 16, 2020 arrest; and possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, stemming from a Sept. 20, 2020 arrest.
He was sentenced to 10 years at 30 percent, of which 180 days must be served in jail before he is eligible to attend a long term rehab program.
Hobbs was also ordered to pay $8,517 total in fines and fees from both cases.
Hobbs was named in a Feb. 1, 2022 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment on one count of possession Schedule III narcotics (Buprenorphine) for resale.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reported that Hobbs sold Buprenorphine to an undercover agent on or about Sept. 23, 2020 while he was out on bond from an earlier drug trafficking arrest that occurred on April 16 2020.
On April 16, 2020 police raided Hobbs’ apartment above Morning Star Mall on Main Street in downtown Rogersville.
For that arrest Hobbs was indicted in 2021 by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and simple possession.
Those charges stemmed from an investigation that began in the summer of 2019. The HCSO said drug trafficking in the apartment above Mountain Star Mall has been an ongoing problem for years.
According to the HCSO, during the April 16, 2020 raid officers arrested five people including Hobbs, seized 42.2 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and a small amount of Suboxone.
