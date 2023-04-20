The HCSO confiscated a large quantity of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other drugs late Sunday night as a result of a traffic stop on Fora Ferry Road near the Rt. 66 S intersection for a tag light violation.
Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that the suspect, 21-year-old Tanner Dale Horn, had a 9 mm Glock with a loaded 24 round extended magazine tucked in is waistband at the time of the traffic stop.
Winter reported that the traffic stop occurred at 11:03 p.m., at which time he observed Horn was the driver of a 2007 Volvo with a teenage juvenile in the front passenger seat, and a Dillon Hurd in the back seat.
“I had Horn step out of the vehicle,” Winter stated in his report. “I asked him if he had any marijuana in the vehicle and he stated yes. While speaking with him I observed two fully loaded 30-round Glock magazines sticking out of his right pocket. I asked him if he had a gun on him and he stated yes.”
Winter said that when he took the Glock, Horn quickly placed his right hand in his right pocket. Horn refused to comply when ordered by Winter to take his hand out of his pocket until Winter grabbed him by the arm, and he complied.
In the right pocket Winter allegedly fund a baggy containing 2.5 grams of cocaine.
After al three occupants of the vehicle were detained a search was conducted. Winter reported that Horn had been sitting on a marijuana grinder that contained a small amount of marijuana.
A backpack in the passenger floorboard allegedly contained 28 grams of mushrooms, 9 THC vapes, two scales and 10 baggies, as well as the case for Horn’s Glock.
Horn, 1016 Elm street, Rogersville, was charged with possession of Schedule I Narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II Narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule VI narcotics with intent to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and registration display violation.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held in jail on $75,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for May 1.
Hurd was cited into Sessions court for simple possession of marijuana and the juvenile was released to his legal guardian.