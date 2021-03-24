Volunteer Tennessee, the Governor’s commission on volunteerism and service, seeks public input to develop a new State Service Plan that will set the agency’s strategic direction for the next three years. Once developed, the new State Service Plan will advocate service and volunteerism as strategies to meet critical community needs, including service through programs funded under National Service laws.
The organizationvalues input from stakeholders across Tennessee and invite them to provide their feedback on the plan by attending a virtual listening session.
Some agenda items that will be discussed include:
•Prioritizing community needs and pinpointing possible solutions;
•Building stronger partnerships and resources with Tennessee communities;
•Understanding the role of individuals and organizations in promoting community service and volunteerism across the state;
•How Volunteer Tennessee can provide support to organizations in order to advance volunteerism, community service, and service-learning; and
•Identifying barriers to service and how to mitigate them.
Dates of the Virtual State Service Plan Listening Sessions:
1. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. CDT;
2. Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. CDT;
3. Monday, April 12, 2021 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. CDT;
4. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. CDT;
5. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. CDT; and
6. Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. CDT.
RSVP — In order for the organizers to get a good idea of how many people will be attending the sessions, please email Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov and include the date of the session(s) you plan to attend. Volunteer Tennessee will send instructions for joining the virtual listening sessions to those who register. If you are unable to attend a listening session but would like to provide input, please contact Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov, and they will forward you a public input survey.