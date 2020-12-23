Saturday December 21, 2020, Cadets from the Volunteer High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) participated in the Wreaths Across America event at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN.
Cadets placed wreaths and honored deceased veterans in the frosty morning. Cadets learned about self-sacrifice and service to others by spending their Saturday morning doing for others. It is important for the Cadets to learn about how they fit in their community: school, city, county, region, and state. They learn about being a citizen through these practical lessons.
The mission of Navy JROTC is to instill in the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing Cadets opportunities that await upon completion of High School. Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities, and developing leadership attributes. Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they chose to enlist.