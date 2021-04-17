Cherokee High School will celebrate its homecoming April 22, with fun and games for all.
The baseball Chiefs will play Grainger County and the
softball Lady Chiefs will play Davey Crockett.
To attend the event, purchase tickets online for either the baseball or softball game.
The school will hold a weeklong Spirit Contest between the freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors. Points will be earned by participation in several activities. Monday, April 19, will be Western/Hillbilly Day; Tuesday, Twin Day; Wednesday, USA Day; Thursday, Favorite Character Day; and Friday, Color Day (wear school colors or class t-shirts).
Points will be awarded each day for the percentage of students participating. First-period teachers will be given tally sheets to count the number of students dressed up each morning. At the end of the week, the percentages will be added. The first-place class will receive 40 points, second 30 points, third 20 points, fourth 10 points for the Spirit Race.
Teachers should send the best-dressed student when called to be judged. On Favorite Character Day, there will be two categories: group and individuals. The best dressed will win free tickets to the Homecoming Event.
The class with the least amount of office referrals for the year to date will earn 40 points toward the Spirit Race. Second place will receive 30 points, third 20 points and fourth 10 points.
The class with the best attendance percentage for the week will earn 40 points toward the Spirit Race. Second place will earn 30 points, third 20 points, and fourth 10 points.
There will be a Twitter poll contest to determine the class with the most spirit. The class who votes the most will receive 40 points, second 30 points, third 20 points, and fourth 10 points.
There are several sports events at CHS that week. Students may earn points for their class by attending and signing posters at the game. Tickets may be purchased for the events online. On Monday, April 19, there is a baseball game and a soccer match. On Tuesday, April 20, there will be a softball game and a track meet. The class with the most signatures will earn 40 points, next 30 points, next 20 points, and last 10 points.
There will also be Homecoming activities during lunch that week.
For the schoolwide project for Homecoming Week, clubs are encouraged to choose from the following list of school beautification activities in honor of Earth Day on April 22:
• Pick weeds at the flag pole area at the main office
• Pick weeds at the vocational flag pole area
• Pick weeds at courtyard flower beds
• Pick weeds at the CHS main entrance
• Help spread river rock at the main entrance
• Paint the CHS letters at the main office flag pole
• Help mulch at the main office
• Purchase half barrel composite planters to replace the clay pots at the main office
• Help plant red and white geraniums in planters at the main office
• Purchases half barrel composite planters to be placed on the library side of the building
• Pick up trash all over the campus
Club sponsors will receive a Google form to complete to let administrators know which groups are interested in helping. Once there is a list, more information will be given on when these events will happen.
Students who participate in the Earth Day event will earn points toward the Spirit Trophy.
The actual Homecoming Event will take place on April 22 at the football stadium. Activities will begin at 6:30. The band will play, cheerleaders will cheer, ROTC will participate and the 2020-21 Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:45, which should be after the varsity softball game and between the baseball games. Baseball will play the varsity game after the event.
Students will earn points for their class by attending and signing posters at the stadium.
The winner of the Spirit Trophy will be announced during the day on Friday, April 23.