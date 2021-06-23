KINGSPORT – In support of continued COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts, Eastman Foundation awarded a grant of $20,000 to Kitchen of Hope to help further the organization’s mission to feed some of the most vulnerable populations in the Kingsport community.
Started by Pastor Geraldine Swagerty in 1996, Kitchen of Hope serves an average of 30,000 meals annually, opening the kitchen six days a week. That number rose significantly in 2020 to nearly 45,000 meals as the COVID-19 situation evolved. For a program that relies solely on donations and volunteers to operate, serving an increasing number of clients became harder. In addition to the health and safety risks for many volunteers and clients, the economic strain of the pandemic impacted much-needed donation support.
“As was the case with many non-profit organizations, COVID-19 brought unique challenges for our program and the people we serve,” said Charlene Harris, director of the board for Kitchen of Hope. “Many of our volunteers were considered high-risk, limiting their ability to work at the kitchen. And with social distancing requirements in place, opening our dining area was not an option. So, we shifted our serving procedures to provide take-out meals. It was a hard transition for us because the personal interaction with our clients is so meaningful and important to our volunteers.”
One lingering effect of the pandemic that has become much more evident in the last year is the impact of isolation and social distancing on mental health. While Kitchen of Hope’s primary purpose is to provide food to the community, volunteers see their role as much greater. They firmly believe in the value of feeding both stomachs and souls, and they are committed to providing encouragement to every person who comes through their doors.
“The uncertainty caused by the pandemic, changes in daily routines, and increased isolation caused a tremendous amount of stress for people. We appreciate that Eastman Foundation sees the value our organization can bring to help meet both physical and emotional needs in our community, and we are so grateful for the resources provided to help us continue to fulfill our mission,” said Harris.
The donation to Kitchen of Hope is part of a commitment by Eastman Foundation to contribute $1 million toward supporting global relief efforts in 2021 as organizations continue to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities. Eastman’s COVID grants aim to address the growing gap between the need for essential resources by the most vulnerable and underserved populations and the capacity of communities to meet those needs. Organizations receiving Eastman Foundation grants include those established to provide food, housing, childcare, health, and educational support increasingly needed during the pandemic.
“While the pandemic has created significant hardships within our community, we remain hopeful that brighter days are ahead of us,” said Willie McLain, Eastman’s Chief Financial Officer and Eastman Foundation President. “On behalf of Eastman Foundation, I appreciate Kitchen of Hope’s ongoing efforts to help ensure individuals and families in our community have access to healthy food and opportunities for fellowship. We are proud to help their great work continue.”