ELIZABETHTON —A group of dedicated nursing students at TCAT Elizabethton have weathered the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as virtual and in-person instruction, the past 12 months. The group, which includes Amanda Drinnon of Hawkins County, has now reached the milestone and they are scheduled to graduate in April 2021.
Carter County graduates include Kalee Blair, Katlyn Burrow, Ashley De Sousa Arocha, Bevin Orzechowski, Tammy Rogers and Tiffany Ward.
Sullivan County graduates include Brianna Davis, Jason Long and Savannah Middleton.
Unicoi County graduates include Ashley Bailey, Esthela Castellon, Kailyn Marchant and Patricia Sams .
Washington County graduates include Haley Belisle, Brittany Cox, Lita Cox, Vanessa Edokhamhen, Ava Estell, Kaitlyn Franklin, Jordan Hill, Kali Holt ,Kathleen Hurt, Carrie Maney ,Bethany McCurry and Nicole Melton.
Samantha McDavid of Scott County will also be graduating.