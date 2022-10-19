Bays Mt. Bobcats

The bobcats have been described as ‘best buds’ and ‘very sweet’ so park staff are eager to start working with the two brothers.

 contributed

Bays Mountain Park will soon provide a new home to two bobcat kittens. Park Ranger Rhonda Goins is on her way to Montana this weekend (Oct 15-16) to pick up the park’s newest inhabitants, two young bobcat brothers.

