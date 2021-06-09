Heritage Beekeepers of Hawkins County is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Thursday. They invite all community and revered members to this in-person meeting for special surprises and warm fellowship. They meet regularly on the second Tuesday of every month at the Shepherd Center in Rogersville. Very active in their community, Heritage has been awarded for establishing the first Upper East Tennessee pollinator garden and community apiary. Heritage members have taken their knowledge to local schools, senior centers and pre-schools to reach everyone possible about the importance of honey bees and local pollinators.
Heritage has also worked alongside the Eagle Scouts and Girl Scouts to help them earn badges and create opportunities to further their community service.
Attending political meetings near and far on the protection of habitats and use of sprays, Heritage has spoken with Holston Electric, Appalachian Power, LEAD for pollinators, Governor Lee and others.
Winning international, national and state grant awards throughout the years, Heritage boasts a wonderful roster of the best beekeepers of the area.
Come ask questions and enjoy some fun surprises at Heritage’s anniversary celebration at 6:30 p.m. at the Shepherd Center on Main Street in Rogersville. The last year has been difficult with Covid, and this special fifth anniversary event is sure to provide encouragement and fellowship to all who attend. This event is free to all.