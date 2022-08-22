A Hawkins County woman was arrested Friday on a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment charging her with second degree murder in connection with the overdose death of a 51-year-old Mooresburg woman last year.
alert
A Hawkins County woman was arrested Friday on a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment charging her with second degree murder in connection with the overdose death of a 51-year-old Mooresburg woman last year.
Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, of Mooresburg was also indicted for possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond pending arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
Although he couldn’t speak specifically about this case, Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review that when a person is charged with second degree murder in an overdose death, that person is accused of providing the narcotics to the victim.
Armstrong noted that Tennessee law states that if you deliver a Schedule II narcotic to someone, and the person dies from it, then you are guilty of second degree murder.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux reported that on June 27, 2021 around 8:16 a.m. he responded to a residence on Holly Road in Mooresburg where he found the victim unresponsive on the floor.
The victim’s husband stated he’d found her on the living room floor unresponsive and he administered NARCAN to her. Although the indictment states meth caused the victim’s overside, the husband stated he thought she’d taken heroin.
Another witness stated he and his girlfriend, Pressley, had been staying with the victim and her husband. The witness stated he left the residence to go fishing at 5:30 a.m. that day and left Pressley sleeping at the residence.
Pressley wasn’t present when police arrived later that morning.
There have been two other Hawkins County murder indictments this year related to the overdose death law.
In June Ronnie Talmage Marshall, 37, of Kingsport was indicted for second degree murder accused of supplying fentanyl to a woman who suffered a fatal overdose in 2020. He is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 31 in Criminal Court.
In April Lucas Eric Lowe, 26, of Morristown was indicted for second degree murder in connection with an overdose last year that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Rogersville woman. He is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Oct. 13.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.