Entering a June 3 budget workshop the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee was looking at a $2 million general fund deficit in the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
That $2 million deficit didn’t account for any new funding requests.
Although nothing is final, by the time the committee was through adding in new funding requests at its June 3 meeting that deficit had increased to aproximately $3 million.
Those new spending additions will be added into the proposed budget for calculation purposes only and presented to the next budget workshop on June 22 at 9 a.m.
That’s when the second draft of the 2022-23 budget wil be presented ot the committee by county budget director Eric Buchanan..
Among the new spending requests approved for the second draft was a 7 percent across the board cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all county employee paid from the general fund including the solid waste department and sheriff’s office.
Last month the Budget Committee was presented with three COLA proposals, including 5 percent which would require about $432,000 in new spending; and a 9 percent COLA which would require $778,000 in new spending.
What the committee agreed upon at its June 3 meeting, however, was a 7 percent across the board raise which would require $605,000 in new spending — for calculation purposes only.
The Sheriff’s Office has stated that low salaries are the main reason for high turnover of employees, particularly in the jail. Budget Committee member Jason Roach asked if the proposed COLA would make a difference.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson had requested that the Budget Committee allow him to increase jailer pay equal to road deputy pay — from $12.54 starting pay to $15.02 starting pay. The cost increase was estimated at another $150,000.
“The 7 percent will help, of course, across the board,” Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the committee on June 3. “But, our correction staff, it won’t help until we get our pay up there equal to other sheriff’s offices. The staffing in the jail is at $12.54 an hour, and 7 percent isn’t going to help that. Absolutely it’s good. Don’t get me wrong. We’ll take it. Until we get parity going with (jailer/road deputy pay) the sheriff is struggling. We lost one (jailer) the day before, so we’re back down to 10 positions (under staffed). We were up to 12, got down to 9, and now we’re back up to 10. Every day we’re losing somebody.”
Roach made a motion to increase the COLA to 9 percent but that was defeated before the 7 percent was approved.
Prior to the vote, however, Roach insinuated that at some point in the future the county should look at adjusting the property tax to account for what is actually needed to maintain county services. Roach noted that he pay $780 annually in property tax.
A penny on the property tax rate generates approximately $125,000. In order to make up a $3 million deficit the commission would have to increase the property tax by 24 cents.
To put that into perspective, for a residential property valued at $100,000 a penny in the property tax rate equals $2.50 on the property tax bill.
“For us to be able to fund our general fund the way it needs to be funded for us to be able to account for long term growth and not just try to get through to the next budget, it would cost me an extra $80 per year,” Roach said. “That’s $6.60 a month extra that I would pay so that we could have some long term growth in Hawkins County.”
Roach suggested that the committee look at the tax rate after the second draft of the budget is presented and they have a more precise figure on the proposed deficit.
Other approved funding increases
Other funding requests were approved by the committee to be added to the proposed 2022-23 budget for calculation purposes only included:
$150,000 estimated for jailer salary equalization to the same pay level as road deputies.
$120,000 increase to the Hawkins County Central Dispatch annual contribution to increase staff from two per shift to four and increase salaries from $13 to $15 per hour starting pay.
$115,000 for three security officers for the Hawkins County Courthouse, Annex and Church Hill City/County building.
$60,000 as a high estimate for a full time employee with benefits to maintain the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The final salary would be approved when the job description is completed.
$55,000 for a new vehicle for the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency.
$15,000 for a new sally port garage door for the jail.
$12,186 for the Greater Kingsport YMCA to help support after school programs in Hawkins County schools.
$10,000 for Hawkins County Hazmat for equipment purchases.
$5,000 for the Election Commission to increase pay for election day precinct workers.
$5,000 for the Hawkins County Library System.
$1,860 for the Mooresburg Community Association.
$1,570 for Of One Accord ministries.
Funding requests that were denied/pulled
$45,000 to $50,000 for a new deputy clerk in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
$980,000 for 28 new HCSO patrol cars, which is instead proposed to be paid with federal COVID stimulus funding.
$60,000 for a jail computer system upgrade. Allen reported to the committee that the HCSO had received a grant to pay 100 percent of the cost of the new system.
$36,000 for 40 new bullet proof vests to replace vests that are reaching their 5-year expiration. Those vests are expected to be purchased from within the 2021-22 budget.
$229,000 for Hawkins County EMS (from $71,000 to $300,000) to purchase a new ambulance.
All fire departments would receive contribution funding at the same level as 2021-22 except for the Fireman’s Association which will have $20,000 withdrawn from its contribution which pays workman’s comp and accident insurance for volunteer firefighters. That insurance would be paid by the county mayor’s office.